A look at what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday in Montreal

The Labour Day holiday is upon us. Here is a list of what is open and closed on Sept. 2.

Closed

Federal and provincial government offices

Access Montreal offices (BAM)

La Grande Bibliotheque

Municipal court

Most major banks

Most shopping malls and retail stores

Grocery stores

All SQDC stores

SAQ stores, except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores

Open

All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste, etc.)

311

Ecocentres

The Biodome, the Biosphère, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium

Parking rules and restrictions, including parking meters

La Ronde amusement park

STM (holiday schedule)

Public markets

The schedules for cultural and sports facilities, including arenas, pools, and libraries, vary depending on the borough. Check the facility’s schedule or visit the city’s website for more details.