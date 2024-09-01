A look at what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday in Montreal

MONTREAL
    The Labour Day holiday is upon us. Here is a list of what is open and closed on Sept. 2. 

    Closed

    • Federal and provincial government offices
    • Access Montreal offices (BAM)
    • La Grande Bibliotheque
    • Municipal court
    • Most major banks
    • Most shopping malls and retail stores
    • Grocery stores
    • All SQDC stores
    • SAQ stores, except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores

    Open

    • All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste, etc.)
    • 311
    • Ecocentres
    • The Biodome, the Biosphère, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium
    • Parking rules and restrictions, including parking meters
    • La Ronde amusement park
    • STM (holiday schedule)
    • Public markets

    The schedules for cultural and sports facilities, including arenas, pools, and libraries, vary depending on the borough. Check the facility’s schedule or visit the city’s website for more details.

