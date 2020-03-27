MONTREAL -- Another firefighter has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total up to five, the Association des Pompiers de Montreal (APDM) announced Friday.

Including the five confirmed cases, around 40 firefighters are now in quarantine as a preventative measure, APDM president Chris Ross confirmed. Several of them recently responded to an emergency call from a person experiencing heart problems who may have the virus. Others worked in the same stations as the infected firefighters.

The first case among Montreal firefighters was reported on Tuesday, and officials said he had not travelled abroad.

Those who have tested positive work at stations 35 (Ahuntsic), 41 (Parc-Exension) and 76 (Westmount).

Ross’s priority is to make sure enough of his workforce remains healthy to keep serving the public on the frontlines.

“We are dealing with a phenomenon on a scale that we have never seen before,” he said. “And for us to continue to protect the citizens of Montreal, it will take courage, collaboration and sacrifice on the part of my members.”

In agreement with the city, temporary changes within the force will be made so its members can continue to work safely. Firefighters won't have to act as first responders in situations where people might be infected unless absolutely necessary, and scheduling will be changed to limit cross contamination within and between fire stations.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the province, frontline workers are asking people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.