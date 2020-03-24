MONTREAL -- A firefighter in Westmount has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Montreal fire department confirmed Tuesday.

Officials note they don't know how the firefighter caught the virus, but he had not recently travelled abroad.

The firefighter will be in self-isolation until further notice and all official health guidelines will be followed before he is cleared to return to work, the department added.

The Westmount fire station is being decontaminated and disinfected. It should reopen on Tuesday.

On Monday, Montreal police confirmed that two of its officers contracted COVID-19 while abroad. They are also in self-isolation until further notice.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the province, first-responders and other frontline workers are urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.