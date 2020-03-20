Frontline workers beg people to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home
MONTREAL -- Frontline workers have begun posing with signs begging people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Longueuil Police tweeted a photo of officers holding signs that read “I am at work to protect YOU, stay at home to protect US!”
Earlier this week, a #StaySafeStayHome hashtag circulated on Twitter. Doctors around the world used the opportunity to remind people that they are putting themselves at risk to ensure the safety of the rest of the population. Twitter users took it upon themselves to share the message.
On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante Tweeted a photo of her holding up a sign that read “To healthcare personnel: Thank you for watching over us.”
Plante’s photo was accompanied by a caption that read “The greatest tribute we can pay you is to respect public health regulations and to protect each other.”
These pleas have begun to circulate as people catch wind that some, such as youth and seniors, have not been practicing self-isolation or social distancing, despite government requests to do so.
Meanwhile, healthcare workers at the Royal Victoria Hospital posted a video of a dance routine to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," reminding people to wash their hands and distances themselves from one another.