MONTREAL -- Frontline workers have begun posing with signs begging people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Longueuil Police tweeted a photo of officers holding signs that read “I am at work to protect YOU, stay at home to protect US!”

Les répartiteurs, les policiers ainsi que plusieurs autres métiers ne peuvent rester à la maison afin d'offrir les services d'urgence aux citoyens.

S.V.P. Respectez les consignes du #MSSS#PropageLinfoPasLeVirus#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AWgKyHIj9J — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) March 20, 2020

Earlier this week, a #StaySafeStayHome hashtag circulated on Twitter. Doctors around the world used the opportunity to remind people that they are putting themselves at risk to ensure the safety of the rest of the population. Twitter users took it upon themselves to share the message.

"I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us. -Dr. Ahmed Rabea pic.twitter.com/2tRCNkb7ah — ˗ˏˋS Y N E R G I Z Eˎˊ˗ (@paopawii) March 18, 2020

On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante Tweeted a photo of her holding up a sign that read “To healthcare personnel: Thank you for watching over us.”

#COVID19: un énorme merci aux travailleuses et travailleurs du réseau de la santé qui veillent sur nous présentement. Le + bel hommage qu’on puisse vous rendre est de respecter les consignes de santé publique et de nous protéger les un•es et les autres! #healthcareheroes #polmtl pic.twitter.com/UQXW55SkA9 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 19, 2020

Plante’s photo was accompanied by a caption that read “The greatest tribute we can pay you is to respect public health regulations and to protect each other.”

These pleas have begun to circulate as people catch wind that some, such as youth and seniors, have not been practicing self-isolation or social distancing, despite government requests to do so.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers at the Royal Victoria Hospital posted a video of a dance routine to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," reminding people to wash their hands and distances themselves from one another.