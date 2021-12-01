MONTREAL -- The relatives of a man from Senneterre, Que., who died Monday morning in the elevator in front of the operating room of the Amos Hospital, believe that he has become the first victim of the breakdown of health services in the small municipality of Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Miguel Genest said his father, Richard Genest, complained of stomach pains that started out mild and became more painful as the day went on. Believing he was dealing with a kidney stone, he didn't pay too much attention to it because he had already been through it.

But during the night, the pain became unbearable and his father had to call the ambulance since he could not go to the emergency room in Senneterre. The ER has been closed from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. since Oct. 18 as part of the "reorganization" announced by the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (CISSS-AT) and supported by Health Minister Christian Dubé.

At the time of Genest's 911 call, the only ambulance serving Senneterre was already on its way to Val-d'Or. It was therefore an ambulance from Barraute, about 30 kilometers away, that had to come and get the 65-year-old man who was in bad shape.

According to the account the man's son shared with The Canadian Press, the man had to wait an hour-and-a-half before seeing the paramedics arrive. The son then went to his father's bedside to wait with him for emergency services.

Once in the ambulance, Genest was transported to Val-d'Or, more than 60 kilometers southwest of Senneterre. Having no news from his father, Genest was worried. A few hours later, around 6:20 a.m., he finally received a call from a doctor in Val-d'Or who told him that she did not understand why his father had been brought to her, as he should have been sent to hospital in Amos, Que.

The doctor said there was a fissure in his aorta, the main artery of the heart, and he needed emergency surgery.

"She told me, 'We're going to hope he makes it, but I don't know if he's going to make it,'" recounted the son, who is angry at what he called the disorganization of health services.

"He left Senneterre by ambulance. He went to Val-d'Or. We don't know how long he stayed in the emergency room before seeing a doctor. He lost consciousness. He was resuscitated. They sent him to Amos," he recalled.

Once he arrived in Amos, nearly 70 kilometers northwest of Val-d'Or, Genest passed away in the elevator that took him to the operating room. When the doors opened, the surgeon and the entire team were waiting for him, but there was nothing they could do.

When Miguel Genest arrived in Val-d'Or, he met the surgeon waiting for his father.

"He said, 'I don't understand why he didn't come here and go to Val-d'Or? They know that there is no cardiologist in Val-d'Or,'" he said.

The surgeon added that he could have saved his father had he arrived five minutes sooner.

"He was tough, my father," said Genest of his father.

MAYOR PENS LETTER TO HEALTH MINISTER

For the mayor of Senneterre, Nathalie-Ann Pelchat, the death of Genest is the example that she never wanted to have, but that the whole community dreaded.

"We knew it was coming. We've been saying it since the beginning. Unfortunately, it happened and now we're asking Minister Dubé to change his mind and immediately reopen the 24/7 emergency room in Senneterre," said Pelchat, who sent a letter to the minister's office on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform you that a citizen of Senneterre, a husband, a father, a brother, died yesterday morning due to the breakdown of service in our emergency room," reads the letter sent by the newly-elected mayor to the Minister of Health.

"In two hours, he could have been saved. In two hours, he could have seen a doctor in Senneterre who would have seen and identified the urgency of the situation," she added.

At the time of the announcement of the closing of the emergency every evening from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., the minister had declared that the situation was temporary in order to recruit 250 nurses in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The decision was quickly decried by local authorities, citizens and opposition parties who all feared that people would pay the price with their lives.

"It must not happen again! I'm angry, outraged, it's my father!" said Miguel Genest, who had denounced the health-care situation on his Facebook page a month ago saying "it should not touch one of my children."

Unfortunately, it was his father who would suffer the consequences.

Mayor Nathalie-Ann Pelchat concluded her letter to the minister by saying that residents are in mourning, that they feel abandoned and invited Dubé to address the situation personally.

"You are the minister and you are accountable to the population," she wrote.

CISSS-AT DEFENDS ITSELF

Asked to explain the circumstances that led to Genest's death, CISSS-AT responded in a press release by offering condolences to the deceased's family.

According to the organization's CEO, Caroline Roy, "a diligent review of the entire situation was carried out" and "all existing protocols were respected."

despite the fact that the patient had to travel 135 kilometers by ambulance, after having to wait for paramedics who were more than 30 kilometers from his home, she said that "the closure of the CLSC in Senneterre was not a factor in the death of the person."

CISSS-AT also adds that it has contacted the Coroner's Office, which has decided not to investigate the death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2021.