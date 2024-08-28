MONTREAL
    A 43-year-old cyclist fell from his e-bike and died in Quebec City

    A 43-year-old man lost his life after falling off his electric bike in Quebec City on Tuesday night.

    At around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a passerby called emergency services to tell them that he found an unconscious man on the Corridor des Cheminots bike path, near Gradins Boulevard.

    When first responders arrived on the scene, they performed CPR on the 43-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead on the spot.

    According to initial information gathered by Quebec City police (SPVQ), the man fell from his e-bike.

    An investigation has been opened to reconstruct the events. A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyse the scene.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2024.

