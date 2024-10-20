A 16-year-old motorcyclist loses his life in Centre-du-Québec

A 16-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday evening following a collision with a vehicle on Laurier Road in Saint-Norbert-d'Arthbaska, Centre-du-Québec.

At around 8:45 p.m., emergency services were called to the scene after a collision involving a vehicle making a left turn onto Rang 5 and crashing into the motorcyclist, who was travelling eastbound on Laurier Road.

The young motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to provincial police (SQ) spokeswoman Élisabeth Marquis-Guy, the motorcyclist was speeding.

Traffic was closed for much of the evening for the investigation before reopening at around 2:45 am.