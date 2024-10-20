MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A 16-year-old motorcyclist loses his life in Centre-du-Québec

    A Sûreté du Québec logo is reflected on a vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) A Sûreté du Québec logo is reflected on a vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    A 16-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday evening following a collision with a vehicle on Laurier Road in Saint-Norbert-d'Arthbaska, Centre-du-Québec.

    At around 8:45 p.m., emergency services were called to the scene after a collision involving a vehicle making a left turn onto Rang 5 and crashing into the motorcyclist, who was travelling eastbound on Laurier Road.

    The young motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to provincial police (SQ) spokeswoman Élisabeth Marquis-Guy, the motorcyclist was speeding.

    Traffic was closed for much of the evening for the investigation before reopening at around 2:45 am.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News