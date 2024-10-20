Fire forces evacuation from multi-unit building

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a four-alarm fire broke out at a multi-apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday.

According to the police, a 911 call was made around 12:50 p.m. reporting the blaze at the intersection of Sauvé Street East and du Sacré-Coeur Avenue.

The Montreal Fire Service said that hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to contain the fire.

About 30 people were evacuated by the Red Cross from eight apartments affected by the fire, according to a spokesperson for the fire service.

No injuries have been reported. However, a firefighter was evacuated after suffering from heat stroke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.