MONTREAL -- A 15 year-old girl has died following a drive-by shooting in Montreal's St-Leonard borough.

Montreal police received call at 6 p.m. Sunday evening reporting gunshots at Valdombre St. near Jean-Talon.

The young woman was found in a parked vehicle with serious injuries to her upper body. She was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Another victim, a 21-year-old male, also sustained major wounds to his upper body. He was found by police a block away on De Come street after attempting to flee the attack on foot.

He was also brought to hospital and is in stable condition.

The young woman was in a parked car talking to the other victim, who was with a small group of pedestrians, when they came under fire from a passing vehicle.

At least two suspects have been identified, who fled the scene in a van, driving west on Jean Talon.

They were wearing masks, which has made them difficult to identify, according to police.

The Major Crimes division and the crime scene technician are investigating what has become the 5th homicide in Montreal this year.

There have been no arrests.

-- With files from the Canadian Press