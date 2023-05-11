90s icon Pamela Anderson to shine in spotlight at C2 Montreal

Pamela Anderson will be in Montreal on May 24 to participate in the C2 Montreal event.

The British Columbia-born actress will share the stage with host Julie Snyder to talk about her reported return to the spotlight.

Anderson began her career as a model and became best known for her role in the 1990s series Baywatch.

In recent years she has kept a low profile, concentrating on her role as an animal rights and environmental activist.

However, Anderson has been back in the news more recently with the release on Netflix of a documentary about her life, "Pamela, a love story," in which she recounts her difficult childhood, the beginnings of her career and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee.

C2 Montréal has a history of attracting big names to its annual event. This year, skateboarder Tony Hawk is also among the speakers.