MONTREAL -- The 2020 edition of business event C2 Montreal will be held at McGill University.

Officials call the move to the school’s downtown campus “all the more fitting,” as it is “one of the best-know universities in the world.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with one of Canada's most prestigious institutions of higher learning," said C2 Montreal Founder Jean-François Bouchard.

"McGill University's history of innovation across many different disciplines makes it a natural fit."

University officials say they welcome the event, boasting its various researches, from sustainability to artificial intelligence (AI), as reasons for why it accepted to host the event.

"McGill has provided a point of inspiration for change-making innovation for nearly two centuries," said Suzanne Fortier, McGill’s principal and vice-chancellor.

“[This makes] our university the ideal venue to host participants and creative innovators from all around the globe.”

This year, Montreal businesswoman Claudine Blondin Bronfman will serve as chairperson of the board of C2 Montreal.

"After 10 years on the board, I have seen first-hand the positive impact the organization is having on the City of Montreal and I am committed to taking on a leadership role to ensure its long-term success," she said.

The ninth edition of C2 Montreal is taking place May 27 to 29, 2020. Each year, the event welcomes more than 7,500 participants from over 60 countries and 34 industries.

The Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility, taking place June 3 to 5, will also be held at McGill.