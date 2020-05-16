MONTREAL -- After recording the lowest daily numbers since mid-April Friday with 50, Quebec's public health authorities announced Saturday that 82 more people have died of COVID-19, and 763 more cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths due to the virus in the province is now 3,483, and there are 42,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 59 from Friday, with 1,763 receiving treatment including 179 in intensive care, which is 12 less than the day before.

There are still 3,010 waiting for tests, and 11,458 have recovered.

Quebec began reopening retail stores, elementary schools and daycares off the island of Montreal May 11, but Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday that schools will only open again in the fall in Montreal due to the continuing high numbers in the region. Daycares in Montreal will remain closed until at least June 1.

Montreal continues to be the hardest hit region in Canada by the virus with 372 new cases confirmed Saturday for a total of 21,410.