MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in his province on Friday, pointing to the latest numbers on deaths and new infections.

Over the past 24 hours, 50 Quebecers died of the virus, the lowest daily death toll since mid-April. That brings the total death toll in Quebec since the beginning of the crisis to 3,401.

“It's important to see the trend. We can't just look at the numbers for one day. We can see there is good news,” said Legault. “The number of deaths, we can't base ourselves on one day's numbers, but it's been a while since we've seen such a low number.”

In all, there have been 41,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, with 796 of those coming in the past day.

“It's important to remember at least 11,000 have tested negative and who are cured,” said Legault.

#COVID19 - Au Québec, en date du 15 mai 2020 à 13 h 15, la situation est la suivante :

11 057 prélèvements effectués le 13 mai

11 363 analyses réalisées le 13 mai

274 630 cas négatifs

41 420 cas confirmés



Pour en savoir plus sur la situation au Québec : https://t.co/fiqW5Em90p — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) May 15, 2020

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 1,822 while the number of Quebecers in intensive care units rose by one to 191.

The premier repeated his call for Quebecers, especially those in Montreal, to wear masks while using public transportation or otherwise in areas where they are in close physical proximity to others. He announced the provincial government will be giving 1 million masks to the city to distribute as well as $6 million to public transportation corporations in the Greater Montreal Area to distribute masks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.