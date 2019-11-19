MONTREAL – A water main break has cut power to more than 8,900 homes in Montreal's west end Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood.

The break is on Old Orchard Avenue, near Monkland Avenue. Power is expected to be restored at 9:45 a.m.

There is also a gas leak just one block away, on Old Orchard Avenue and de Terrebonne Street.

⚠️THIS A.M: One lane open of St-Jacques street near Lucien L’allier street due to a watermain break. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/uy4LXb0ZO6 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 19, 2019

A separate water main break on Saint-Jacques Street, near Lucien L’Allier Street in downtown Montreal, has forced traffic down to one lane.

This is a developing story that will be updated.