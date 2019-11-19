8,900 NDG homes without power after water main break, gas leak
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 7:01AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 7:49AM EST
MONTREAL – A water main break has cut power to more than 8,900 homes in Montreal's west end Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood.
The break is on Old Orchard Avenue, near Monkland Avenue. Power is expected to be restored at 9:45 a.m.
There is also a gas leak just one block away, on Old Orchard Avenue and de Terrebonne Street.
A separate water main break on Saint-Jacques Street, near Lucien L’Allier Street in downtown Montreal, has forced traffic down to one lane.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
