78th Montreal Auto Show features more electric vehicles than ever
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, car enthusiasts can finally roam the aisles of the Palais des congrès during the 2023 Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) to admire the 220 models on display.
The motto of show's 78th edition?
"Electrification," MIAS general manager Luis Pereira said in an interview.
"We have 67 electric or plug-in hybrid models in total, which is unheard of at any event in Quebec [...] Manufacturers know that the industry is in transition to electrification. Quebec is a big market for them, so they have answered the call," he said.
Of the 17 automotive brands at MIAS -- such as Lotus, Subaru, Nissan, Hyundai and the new Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast - all are showing at least one electric model.
"Toyota has 24 vehicles in total in their booth, and 17 of their vehicles are electric or hybrid cars," Pereira said. "This is the future, and we're moving in that direction."
While the number of electric cars at the event has more than doubled since 2020, the situation is quite different beyond the walls of the Palais des congrès. Although the zero-emission trend has been growing in Quebec for a few years, issues in the global supply chain are currently limiting access to new vehicles.
In Canada, new car sales have dropped, representing a decline of over 11 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year. Dealer waiting lists continue to grow, and it can take anywhere from six months to two years to get your hands on a vehicle, depending on the rarity of the model.
Yet there is no lack of interest: according to a Maru Canada survey conducted in 2022, more than 60 per cent of Quebecers are considering zero-emission vehicles for their next car purchase.
"The whole industry is following this curve in terms of the environment. (...) Each vehicle must meet a customer's need, and that's why we have so many choices," said Bertrand Godin, former race car driver and spokesperson for the Montreal Auto Show.
This year, the MIAS is also offering a test drive of 11 electric cars as part of a partnership with CAA-Quebec. Since this type of vehicle is often inaccessible at dealerships, the event offers visitors the opportunity to learn about certain zero-emission models, as well as to test drive them.
"It's a show for enthusiasts, but also for people who are looking for a vehicle, and that's why we have something for everyone," Godin said. "It really informs a choice when the time comes to make a car purchase."
From Jan. 20 to 29, visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of the Toyota Bz4X XLE, the new Nissan ARIYA Evolve+ and Cadillac LYRIQ and the Kia Niro EV, among others.
DEADLINE APPROACHING
Although electric car inventories remain low, the Quebec government aims to stop the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2035.
As of July 31, 2022, there were over 150,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the province's roads, and the government's projections put that number at 1.6 million by 2030 -- if Quebecers manage to get them.
"I think production is picking up, and it's more about the workforce than the creativity of the manufacturers," said the MIAS spokesperson. "It's all starting up again, so let's hope the announced timelines are shorter than expected."
Experts agree, however, that the situation will likely last until at least next year. Potential buyers will have to be patient if they want to get their hands on a new electric vehicle, especially since Quebec is not in the sights of car manufacturers on the global market.
According to Electric Mobility Canada, the provincial government's zero-emission vehicle sales standard isn't ambitious enough and won't have a significant impact on the supply of electric vehicles for at least five years.
China and Europe, two locations favoured by manufacturers because of their higher environmental standards and regulations, currently buy 80 per cent of the world's electric vehicles.
