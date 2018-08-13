

CTV Montreal





A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on Sunday evening in Saint Bernard de Lacolle.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 202.

Police from MRC Saint Richelieu said the man, who frequently collects cans on his bicycle in order to collect the deposit, was struck by a driver near St. Andre Row.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he died overnight of their injuries.

Police closed that section of road until 5:30 a.m. Monday and the case is now being handled by the major crimes unit of the Sureté du Quebec.