76-year-old man dies after being hit by driver in Saint Bernard de Lacolle
Police officers block Route 202 in Saint Bernard de Lacolle after a driver struck a pedestrian on Sunday August 12, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 7:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 13, 2018 8:06AM EDT
A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on Sunday evening in Saint Bernard de Lacolle.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 202.
Police from MRC Saint Richelieu said the man, who frequently collects cans on his bicycle in order to collect the deposit, was struck by a driver near St. Andre Row.
Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he died overnight of their injuries.
Police closed that section of road until 5:30 a.m. Monday and the case is now being handled by the major crimes unit of the Sureté du Quebec.
