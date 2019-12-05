MONTREAL -- An unusually high number of students from le Tournesol elementary school on the north shore have been absent from school since Monday due to illness, according to Seigneurie-des-Milles-iles school board spokesperson, Anik Gagnon.

Parents of 9 students among the 70 who are at home, told the school their children have the flu, but Gagnon said they “don’t know if they were tested, or diagnosed with the flu because of their symptoms.” Many of the other children have high fevers or symptoms of gastroenteritis.

“It’s the highest rate of absenteeism we’ve had before the holidays,” Gagnon said. The absences account for 15 per cent of the small school’s population.

The school board contacted the Laurentians Public Health Department, and as advised, have been in close communication with parents and have also disinfected faucets and doorknobs.

The janitorial staff will proceed to disinfect the entire school overnight tonight as a precaution.