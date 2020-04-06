MONTREAL -- A 53-year old man was stabbed during a dispute with a friend in Ville-Emard, in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Sunday night.

The SPVM said the man will survive.

The suspect is a 41-year-old man who fled before police arrived on scene, at a dwelling on Galt Street near the Hadley Street intersection. Investigators are looking into whether a 61-year-old man who was also implicated was a suspect or a victim.

The SPVM was informed of the altercation around 9:40 p.m. because someone called 911.

Investigators will analyze the crime scene on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.