5 things to watch for with a new CAQ government led by Francois Legault
The Coalition Avenir Québec, led by François Legault, won a second consecutive majority mandate in Monday's election.
Here are five things to watch out for as the CAQ leader prepares to name his new cabinet and begins to make good on his party's election promises.
TAXES/COST OF LIVING
The Coalition Avenir Quebec has promised to distribute up to $600 to Quebecers in December to help with the cost of living.
Adults making less than $50,000 are to receive a one-time payment of $600, and people with annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 will receive $400. Legault has also promised to cut income taxes by a total of 2.5 per cent over the next decade, with a first cut aimed at the two lowest tax brackets in 2023. Legault says one his government's first priorities is to adopt a law capping government-controlled fees, such as driver's licences.
ENVIRONMENT
The CAQ has committed to cutting greenhouse gases by 37.5 per cent, compared with 1990 levels, by 2030, and it is aiming for the province to have net-zero emissions by 2050.
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault walks on the stage with his wife Isabelle Brais to speak to supporters after his victory Monday, October 3, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot
Legault says the only way to reach those goals is to build more hydroelectric dams, and he says he will order the province's hydro utility to analyze which rivers can be dammed.
The province, however, missed its previous emissions-reduction goal, and experts have said Quebec won't achieve its current targets without a more aggressive approach.
HEALTH CARE
Legault has backed away from his 2018 promise to give each Quebecer access to a family doctor. Instead, he has committed to building a digital health platform to direct people to a health-care professional, such as a doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
The CAQ has also promised to invest $400 million to recruit 660 doctors and 5,000 health professionals, and the party has said it will open two private medical centres by 2025 in Montreal and Quebec City that would offer health services subsidized by the public insurance system.
Legault has also said Christian Dube will remain as health minister in the next cabinet.
IMMIGRATION
The CAQ has promised to maintain immigration levels at roughly 50,000 newcomers a year and has said that the province doesn't have the capacity to properly integrate more people and teach them French. Legault has said he will create incentives for immigrants to move to Quebec City and to regions outside the Montreal area.
Immigration was the topic that tripped up the CAQ the most during the election campaign, and Legault's opponents have accused him of stoking fears of immigrants and dividing Quebecers on the issue.
Legault had to walk back comments tying immigration with "violence" and "extremism," and his campaign suffered a blow after incumbent Immigration Minister Jean Boulet said 80 per cent of immigrants to Quebec "don't vote" and "don't speak French."
PARITY
On Monday night, Legault lauded the record number of women from all parties elected to the legislature -- in total, 58 of the province's 125 seats were won by women. The CAQ elected 41 women to its caucus, and among them is Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the first Indigenous woman to win a seat in the legislature; she won the riding of Duplessis, located in the Cote-Nord region.
In 2018, Legault fulfilled a promise to form a gender-balanced cabinet, giving portfolios to 13 men and 13 women. That parity was short-lived, however, because just after three months, MarieChantal Chasse resigned as environment minister and was replaced by Benoit Charette. Legault has not committed to having gender parity in his new cabinet.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
NEW | Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, and other celebrities react to death of country singer Loretta Lynn
Lynn was mourned on social media by friends and fans who admired the pioneering woman of country music, whose story was told in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."
'We all pay the price': Survey finds only 9 per cent of girls aspire to be prime minister
Fewer than one in 10 girls and young women in Canada say they ever aspire to be prime minister, according to a new report, which chalks up the lack of interest in the federal government’s top job largely to concerns about discrimination and sexism.
Women file suit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Newfoundland police officers
Seven women have filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained
President Vladimir Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. Will he use nuclear weapons and how might the United States and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance respond?
Toronto
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Toronto police make more arrests following rash of violent carjackings
Police have arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for two others as they continue to investigate a dramatic spike in carjackings in Toronto, with 182 incidents so far this year.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
London
-
Two pedestrians hurt in serious hit-and-run in west London, Ont.
Fiddlers Green Road is normally a quiet street, according to local residents. But it was anything but quiet on Monday night when the area was a beehive of activity with police and emergency vehicles.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to take a huge jump, a single-day increase that one industry analyst says has only happened a few times this decade
Northern Ontario
-
Brian Bigger withdraws from race to be Sudbury's mayor
In a startling development, incumbent Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger is withdrawing from the municipal election race, citing family reasons.
-
Police say man and a woman tried to abduct child from North Bay park
Police are investigating after a scary incident at a North Bay park on Sunday: a man and a woman tried to convince a nine-year-old child to leave the park with them.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
Calgary
-
Alberta government confirms another Olympic bid is being explored
Nearly four years after a majority of Calgary voters said no to pursuing the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the provincial government says it is aware of another effort to bring the games to Alberta and it is not ruling the possibility out.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
Banff's Mount Norquay announces plans to replace chairlift, lodge
Mount Norquay ski resort has announced plans to replace its North American Chairlift, originally built in 1946, with a two-station gondola.
Kitchener
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
Woolwich councillors to receive mandatory inclusion, diversity training
Woolwich council passed a motion that will require all councillors to complete mandatory equity, diversity and inclusion training.
-
Guelph Storm head coach steps down to address health concerns
Just two games into the season, the Guelph Storm said effective immediately, co-owner, team president, and head coach Scott Walker will be stepping away from his coaching duties to address health concerns.
Vancouver
-
ICBC resolves unexplained, widespread service disruption
Service at ICBC has resumed after an unexplained and widespread outage Tuesday left customers frustrated.
-
Wildfire at Minnekhada Regional Park being held at 14 hectares
A wildfire that sparked at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. is no longer burning out of control.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
Edmonton
-
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor.
-
Lifeguard charged with negligence in Fort McMurray drowning
A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged following the 2020 drowning of a 34-year-old man at a Fort McMurray rec complex.
-
Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
Windsor
-
Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint in East Windsor: police
A man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car in an east Windsor parking lot Monday night, Windsor police are investigating.
-
12 people arrested after $700,000 in retail thefts reported at Windsor Home Depot stores
The Windsor Police Service’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 12 people after over $700,000 in thefts were reported at Home Depot stores in the city.
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer faces impaired charge following collision
An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly colliding with a parked vehicle Monday night.
Regina
-
Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority
Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Environment Canada reports highest number of tornadoes in Sask. since 2012
Saskatchewan saw 25 tornadoes in 2022, the highest number in the province since 2012, according to Environment Canada (EC).
Ottawa
-
Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase
Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.
-
Six new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in the last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths in the city, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to nearly 900 residents.
-
Ottawa Senators announce 3-year helmet sponsorship deal
The Ottawa Senators will have a sponsor on their helmets for the next three seasons when playing on the road.
Saskatoon
-
In new plea for answers, family of missing Sask. woman says they 'just want to put her to rest'
Police in Prince Albert are hoping a new video will help bring closure to the family of a missing woman who vanished more than five years ago.
-
Saskatoon motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash
A 35-year-old motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a van at the intersection of Avenue P North and Faulkner Crescent, near 33rd Street.
-
'We’re having to do more': City of Saskatoon opens new storm pond
With last June’s intense rainfall event in many parts of Saskatoon, city officials are basking in the success of one of its newest storm ponds and have officially opened the community park space associated with it.