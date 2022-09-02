Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'

Levis, Que. -

The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor.

Party leader François Legault had promised everyone a family doctor during the 2018 election campaign but failed to follow through after he was elected premier.

On Day 6 of Quebec's election campaign, outgoing Health Minister Christian Dube says the party won't promise something that is "not possible."

Instead, he says what Quebecers really need is access to a health-care professional -- such as a nurse.

He says Quebecers realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that they can get proper health services from a host of health-care workers, not just doctors.

Legault and Dube are announcing that if they are re-elected, the CAQ will launch a digital health platform that will serve as an entry point into the health system and direct people to the right health-care professional.

The Liberals, meanwhile, have promised that if they are elected, all Quebecers will have access to a family doctor.

Quebec's five main political parties are mostly focusing on announcements involving health and the elderly today, with leaders campaigning in regions outside Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.