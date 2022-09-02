Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'

Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo

An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.

China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.

