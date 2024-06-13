5 arrested after man killed in Saint-Lambert

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), Gabriel Lauzier was found in a parking lot outside the Saint-Lambert train station on Jan. 18.

"[He had] serious gunshot wounds...and was rushed to hospital," the force notes. "Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later."

Wednesday, officers arrested four men and one woman in connection with the case.

Two suspects are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Thursday.

Nicolas Brossard, 18, and Muwaz Ullah, 19, are facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The three others arrested are a boy and a girl, both 17-year-olds, and a 20-year-old man.