MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 5 arrested after man killed in Saint-Lambert

    Share

    Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), Gabriel Lauzier was found in a parking lot outside the Saint-Lambert train station on Jan. 18.

    "[He had] serious gunshot wounds...and was rushed to hospital," the force notes. "Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later."

    Wednesday, officers arrested four men and one woman in connection with the case.

    Two suspects are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Thursday.

    Nicolas Brossard, 18, and Muwaz Ullah, 19, are facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

    The three others arrested are a boy and a girl, both 17-year-olds, and a 20-year-old man.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?

    If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News