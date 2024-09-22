MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman missing in Hemmingford, Que.

    Police are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que. on Saturday. Police are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que. on Saturday.
    Share

    Provincial police (SQ) are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que.

    According to the SQ, Watt was last seen on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Covey Hill Road and is believed to be on foot.

    Watt is described as 5'6", weighing 200 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

    Police say those close to her are concerned for her health and safety.

    Volunteers have also joined the search effort.

    At the time she went missing, Watt was wearing a black coat.

    Police are asking anyone who spots Watt to call 911, and anyone with information that could help locate her is urged to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News