Woman missing in Hemmingford, Que.
Provincial police (SQ) are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que.
According to the SQ, Watt was last seen on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Covey Hill Road and is believed to be on foot.
Watt is described as 5'6", weighing 200 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.
Police say those close to her are concerned for her health and safety.
Volunteers have also joined the search effort.
At the time she went missing, Watt was wearing a black coat.
Police are asking anyone who spots Watt to call 911, and anyone with information that could help locate her is urged to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Trudeau tells world leaders they 'have a responsibility' at UN Summit of the Future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told delegates at the United Nations the world is at a global inflection point, having a choice between walking away from multilateralism or setting differences aside to confront serious global challenges.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
Brother of man fatally shot in Scarborough arrested, charged with second-degree murder
The brother of a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough over the weekend has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, say police.
White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
After Sunday's loss, the White Sox are 36-120 with six regular-season games to go in 2024.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have second child, a daughter named Mei
Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn now have a second child, a daughter named Mei June Mulaney.
Sudbury police cleared in incident where suspect suffered broken neck during struggle with officers: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog has decided there are no grounds to believe Sudbury police committed a crime during a difficult arrest in May where the suspect's neck was broken.
Young person on dirt bike seriously injured in Brampton collision
A young person riding a dirt bike has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Brampton, say paramedics.
Toronto man and daughter lose $18K in bank card fraud: police
Toronto police have arrested three people and they are looking for two others in connection with an alleged fraud that saw a man and his daughter bilked out of more than $18,000.
Canada Army Run takes Place in Ottawa Sunday
Thousands participated in the 17th annual Canada Army Run Sunday in the capital's downtown.
OPP looking to speak with passenger in recovered stolen vehicle in Kanata
Police are looking to speak with a female who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was recovered early Saturday morning in Kanata.
Senators' owner reacts to deal over new arena at LeBreton Flats
It's been one year since Michael Andlauer took over ownership of the Ottawa Senators and on Saturday, he spoke for the first time about the tentative deal for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.
National stars headline Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production in N.B.
Saint John Theatre Company’s “Waiting for Godot” stars former "Corner Gas" star Eric Peterson, and R.H. Thomson, known for his role in "Anne with an E."
Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District, N.S., has been found deceased.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Suspicious fire displaces two people in Sudbury's west end
There were no injuries reported after a home on Regent Street near Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury’s west end on Sunday morning.
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
‘Two shifts, full-time by January’: CAMI employees ratify new contract
Wage increases, new paid holidays and a big signing bonus are part of the new contract for CAMI employees in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
video World famous hockey podcasters draw huge crowd in downtown London
The most popular hockey podcasters on the planet brought some major attention to the Forest City this weekend with the annual Chiclets Cup.
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
City planning to alternate between east and west editions of Open Streets Windsor
As the City of Windsor celebrates the first east-end edition of its popular Open Streets event, officials say it likely won't be the last.
Essex-Windsor EMS above cardiac arrest response target
Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reporting that it’s above the provincial target for sudden cardiac arrest response times.
-
video Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival
The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.
Man arrested after falsely reporting vehicle was stolen
One man is in police custody after fabricating a story to police and reporting his vehicle was stolen.
Large fire at tent encampment in Barrie
Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a tent encampment in Barrie on Sunday.
Beekeeping continues to grow on local ‘Bee Campus’
A year after being recognized as one of 19 ‘Bee Campuses’ by Bee City Canada, Georgian College continues to promote the importance of bees to agriculture, the economy and education.
One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.
B.C. Interior emergency room closed for 25 hours
Anyone needing emergency care in a city in B.C.’s southern Interior will need to seek help elsewhere until Monday, as the latest ER closure in the region has shuttered the department’s doors for 25 hours.
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.
'Let’s bring him home to his mom and dad': Search for missing six-year-old Shamattawa boy continues
Manitoba RCMP and community members are still feverishly searching for a six-year-old boy who went missing five days ago.
Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS
Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
Inglewood residents rally to save their pool
Nearly 100 Inglewood residents rallied Saturday afternoon in a continuing effort to save the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
Speed believed to be factor in fatal west Edmonton crash: police
One person is dead after an early morning crash in west Edmonton.
'This isn't reconciliation': Edmontonians concerned about shelter in industrial area
Dovercourt residents gathered on Sunday to protest a new Hope Mission shelter that will soon open in an old warehouse near Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.
Philippine Association of Sask. holds 3rd annual Kabayan event
The Philippine Association of Saskatchewan welcomed all newcomers to Regina on Sunday during its third annual Kabayan event.
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighbourhood.
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
B.C. driver killed in crash on Sask. highway
A 53-year-old woman from north Vancouver, B.C. was killed after a semi and truck collided on Highway 16 near Dafoe.