Woman missing in Hemmingford, Que.

Provincial police (SQ) are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que.

According to the SQ, Watt was last seen on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Covey Hill Road and is believed to be on foot.

Watt is described as 5'6", weighing 200 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Police say those close to her are concerned for her health and safety.

Volunteers have also joined the search effort.

At the time she went missing, Watt was wearing a black coat.

Police are asking anyone who spots Watt to call 911, and anyone with information that could help locate her is urged to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.