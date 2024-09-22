Thousands take on Montreal marathon, raising over $800K for charity

Nearly 15,000 runners pounded the pavement on Sunday in the 32nd edition of Montreal’s Bereva Marathon.

Before making their way to the start line, first-timers fought pre-race jitters.

“I’ll be tired, I’ll be sweaty, I’ll be fatigued. But you know, it’s exciting,” said Abraham Yesgad, who was gearing up for the 21-kilometre race.

Linna Phommachanh was confident in her training. “I trained for this the whole summer so it should be fine.”

More experienced runners were hoping to beat their personal bests – one told CTV News he was hoping to cross the finish line in under two hours.

But others were just looking to get it done. “The goal is to finish,” said Anthony Was.

For many, it was about achieving personal goals.

“I’m not getting any younger so I wanted to see if this is something I can do,” said Lahiru Fernando.

Daniel Balenzano shared a similar sentiment. “I want to be old for my kids, so I can see my grandkids, and be healthy and take care of them.”

The challenge is for a good cause. The marathon supports various charities, including the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It’s part of the program Running with Heart,” said Alex Ratthe, the marathon’s executive producer. “We raised over $800,000 dollars this year.”

Both the full and half marathons began at 7:45 a.m. on Ile Sainte-Helene.

The route brought runners to La Fontaine Park and up Saint-Joseph Boulevard, where the groups split.

Half-marathoners headed east, towards the finish line at Maisonneuve Park, while those running the full race did a loop.

While runners sweat it out, drivers should take note: the Ile-Aux-Tourtes Bridge is closed until Monday at 5:00 a.m. In the meantime, tolls have been suspended on Highway 30.

Family and friends showed up to support their loved ones in the last stretch.

Spirits were high, with relief rippling through runners who conquered the course.

“I think I was faster than expected,” said Hamzi Wazani.

“The atmosphere was so exciting and it was so motivating,” echoed his twin, Ali Wazani.

The marathon may be over, but for many of the runners, the memories will last a lifetime.