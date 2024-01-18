Police identify 20-year-old man who died in shooting on Montreal's South Shore

MONTREAL
    Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Montreal's South Shore on Thursday night.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) say that Gabriel Lauzier, 20, was shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue in Saint-Lambert. 

    Police found him in an outdoor parking lot and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

    Police say the victim had no link to organized crime, and no arrests have been made.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911.

