5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation

A major fire broke out the morning of Feb. 3, 2023 in Montreal's east end Longue Pointe neighbourhood. The building was evacuated and two police officers suffered smoke inhalation. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) A major fire broke out the morning of Feb. 3, 2023 in Montreal's east end Longue Pointe neighbourhood. The building was evacuated and two police officers suffered smoke inhalation. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How much rent can you afford?

Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon