5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation

A five-alarm fire is burning in Montreal's Longue-Pointe neighbourhood in the east of the city.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) issued the first alarm for a fire at a three-storey strip mall at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street East and Carignan Avenue.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that the first call came in at 7:45 a.m. and officers quickly worked to evacuate the building. Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that two officers required medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The SIM sent a fifth alarm was sent out just under an hour later.

Feu de bâtiment - Intersection rue Sherbrooke Est/ Carignan - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/MTWESMUmSr — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) February 3, 2023

Firefighters are advising residents to avoid the area and that a power outage is possible in the area.