4-year-old drowns in Quebec City residential pool

A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Quebec City Saturday evening. Local police (SPVQ) are investigating the incident.

A 911 call was made around 9:30 p.m. concerning a child who had fallen into a swimming pool in the Haute-Saint-Charles borough.

Police performed resuscitation manoeuvres on the child before rushing him to hospital.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of all those involved, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital," an SPVQ press release reads.

Investigators were at the scene Saturday to reconstruct the chronology of events and clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2023.