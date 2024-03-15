MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 4 teens arrested in connection with kidnapping case: Montreal police

    Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested four suspects in connection with a kidnapping case last month.

    On Feb. 1, police say the suspects, all aged 18 and 19, went to a 19-year-old man's residence to demand repayment of a debt.

    "When he refused, they forced him to get into a car and left towards the north," the SPVM said in a news release. "The quartet then allegedly beat the victim in the vehicle, while threatening him with a handgun. After about an hour, the suspects finally let him go."

    Police allege the suspects stole money and a vape device from him as well.

    A search of the suspects' homes was conducted and a pistol and high-capacity magazine were seized.

    The SPVM said that the four suspects were arrested in their homes. The suspect vehicle was also seized.

    Three of the teens appeared in court in Montreal on Thursday on kidnapping, forcible confinement and robbery charges. The fourth is facing a weapons possession charge.

    All four are being detained while awaiting the next legal proceeding. 

