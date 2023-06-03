4 children discovered unresponsive on Quebec shoreline

Four children were found unresponsive on a shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer on Quebec's North Shore on Saturday, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Police could not immediately confirm their health status.

The children were among 11 people swept up by the tide in a fishing incident overnight Friday.

One person -- an adult man -- is still missing. The six others were rescued.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.