Quebec provincial police say man, 32, killed northeast of Montreal is homicide victim
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was allegedly gunned down in his car in a city northeast of Montreal.
Police say Noel Garcia-Frias, 32, was found Friday in Charlemagne.
Repentigny police say they spotted a badly injured man on a street at around 10 p.m. in the small city in the Lanaudiere region, about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and took him to hospital where he died.
Sgt. Camille Savoie says the victim was known to police and his death was initially classified as suspicious but it has been confirmed a homicide.
Police said over the weekend that the injuries he sustained came from a firearm and that the victim was found in his vehicle.
No arrests have been made and police did not have any other details on the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 18, 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2023.
