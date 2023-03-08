3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal

FILE- This Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, shows a 3D printed gun called the Liberator, in Austin, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet.  New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition, which filed the lawsuit Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) FILE- This Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, shows a 3D printed gun called the Liberator, in Austin, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet.  New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition, which filed the lawsuit Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon