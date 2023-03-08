3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal

The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer.

A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.

They may face various firearms and drug trafficking charges, and are expected to appear in the St-Jerome courthouse soon.

The complete list of what was seized is the following:

3D printer used to manufacture firearms;

Firearm parts;

Ammunition;

computers;

tools;

approximately 400 g. of cannabis;

cannabis production and sales equipment;

about 45 vaporizers;

money.

The MILET squad is made up of Montreal police (SPVM), Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Canadian border services agency officers.