

CTV Montreal





An art gallery on St-Denis was the victim of a heist where $30,000 worth of paintings were stolen on Monday night.

Herve Garcia, owner of Le Hangart St-Denis, said the gallery has only been in the location for a week and had not even officially opened at the time of the theft. Garcia said he arrived at work on Tuesday morning to discover 20 paintings missing and a broken window.

Much of the collection was works done by Montreal artists.

Garcia said he’s been in touch with Montreal police. The SPVM said investigators will look at surveillance footage from cameras belong to neighbouring businesses.

“I would say I’m a little frustrated because there are people who put all their energy and means and effort (into their business),” he said.