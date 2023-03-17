3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested

Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed.

Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.

SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque said police received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. reporting a person "in need" in a building on Belanger Street near Viau Boulevard.

"When police officers arrived on site they located three victims," he said, adding that the bodies had "marks of violence" caused by a sharp object.

He said investigators will speak to the suspect later on.

Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Local resident Collette Bouchut said the neighbourhood has changed in recent years.

"It used to be very quiet, but now it seems like every week there's something going on," she said. "You start to wonder. I used to walk around a lot, but now, you always wonder what's going to happen."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted her thoughts for those affected by the killings.

"My condolences to their loved ones," she posted on Twitter.

J’ai une pensée pour les trois personnes qui sont mortes dans des circonstances horribles dans Rosemont. Mes condoléances à leurs proches. 💔



Le @SPVM mène l’enquête pour élucider les circonstances du drame. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 17, 2023

Premier Francois Legault said the Quebec government is "monitoring the situation closely."

"Three lives were taken this morning in Rosemont. That's terrible," he wrote. "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims affected by this tragedy."

Trois vies ont été arrachées ce matin à Rosemont. C’est terrible. Mes pensées accompagnent les familles et les proches des victimes touchées par ce drame. Nous suivons la situation de près. — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 17, 2023

Quebec Solidaire Vincent Marissal represents the riding and arrived on the scene and spoke to authorities.

"My first thoughts are obviously for the victims," he wrote on Twitter.

A large perimeter is in place in the area.