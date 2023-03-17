3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed.
Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque said police received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. reporting a person "in need" in a building on Belanger Street near Viau Boulevard.
"When police officers arrived on site they located three victims," he said, adding that the bodies had "marks of violence" caused by a sharp object.
He said investigators will speak to the suspect later on.
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Local resident Collette Bouchut said the neighbourhood has changed in recent years.
"It used to be very quiet, but now it seems like every week there's something going on," she said. "You start to wonder. I used to walk around a lot, but now, you always wonder what's going to happen."
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted her thoughts for those affected by the killings.
"My condolences to their loved ones," she posted on Twitter.
"Three lives were taken this morning in Rosemont. That's terrible," he wrote. "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims affected by this tragedy."
Quebec Solidaire Vincent Marissal represents the riding and arrived on the scene and spoke to authorities.
"My first thoughts are obviously for the victims," he wrote on Twitter.
A large perimeter is in place in the area.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A soggy St. Paddy's Day and cold parade to follow in Montreal
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | St. Paddy's Day Parade and construction will cause Montreal road closures
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Tories of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontario income credits people need to know about before filing their taxes
While the deadline to file your taxes gets closer, there are some personal tax credits people in Ontario may qualify for.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
London
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
-
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One person taken to hospital after incident at Sault arena
Sault police are investigating an incident at GFL Memorial Gardens that sent one person to hospital Friday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
Calgary
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
-
Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat
Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Guelph to launch $4 billion housing fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Guelph Friday to announce a $4 billion housing accelerator fund.
-
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man
A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Male with weapon reported near Smoky Lake school, residents urged to go to their basements
Police are urging residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes, and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
Windsor
-
Nine replica firearms seized after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police seized nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day
Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
$2.96M in federal funding provided to help reduce gun crime, gang violence in Regina
Regina is receiving $2.96 million from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help end gun crime and gang violence in the city.
-
'We want to work together': First Nation communities exchanging knowledge of unmarked grave searches
Three Saskatchewan communities and unmarked grave search committees are sharing their experiences and knowledge to others.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.