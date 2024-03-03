MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 people hospitalized after fire in Montreal's Verdun neighbourhood

    Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire on the ninth floor of an apartment building in Verdun on March 3, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire on the ninth floor of an apartment building in Verdun on March 3, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Three people were hospitalized on Sunday evening after an apartment fire in Montreal's Verdun neighbourhood.

    The Montreal fire department (SIM) said the fire broke out just after 4 p.m. on the ninth floor of an apartment building run by the city's municipal housing office on LaSalle Boulevard near Woodland Park.

    Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but 15 units in the building were damaged by smoke or water, so those tenants were assisted by the Red Cross.

    A woman and two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but their lives are not in danger.

