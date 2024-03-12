MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 people arrested after man stabbed in Ahuntsic: Montreal police

    Montreal police respond to an armed assault in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police respond to an armed assault in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    Three suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, Montreal police said. 

    Police said the incident happened on Legendre Street shortly before 6 p.m.

    Montreal police respond to an armed assault in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with an upper body injury. The suspects fled the scene but were tracked down at different locations and arrested.

    The motive for the attack is still unknown, according to police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. 

    The three suspects are set to be questioned by investigators Tuesday evening as the incident is still under investigation.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News