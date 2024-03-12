3 people arrested after man stabbed in Ahuntsic: Montreal police

Three suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, Montreal police said.

Police said the incident happened on Legendre Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Montreal police respond to an armed assault in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with an upper body injury. The suspects fled the scene but were tracked down at different locations and arrested.

The motive for the attack is still unknown, according to police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The three suspects are set to be questioned by investigators Tuesday evening as the incident is still under investigation.