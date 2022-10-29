3 finals in 3 weeks, Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number-one Carlos Alcaraz in Basel

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is on an incredible roll.

The Montrealer defeated the world's number one tennis player Carols Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel on Saturday to book a date in his third consecutive ATP Tour final.

He will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Hoger Rune.

Auger-Aliassime tapped into his power from the baseline throughout the clash with Alcaraz, while continuing the fine serving from his title-winning performance at the European Open in Belgium last weekend.

Auger-Aliassime served up nine aces against the U.S. Open champion, and the Quebecer had zero double-faults. Auger-Aliassime broke Alcaraz three times and was not broken once in the match.

The win in Antwerp was his second title in two weeks after he won the Firenze Open in Florence a week prior.

After losing in nine straight titles before this year, Auger-Aliassime has already won three ATP indoor titles, having also won at the Rotterdam Open in February.