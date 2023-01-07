27-year-old woman killed in Shefford, Que. collision
A woman in her 20s has died after a crash in Shefford, in Quebec's Eastern Townships, Saturday afternoon.
The driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle on a curve and collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported unconscious to Granby Hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries.
The collision occurred on Saxby North Road at about 12:25 p.m., said Sûreté du Québec information officer Cristina Lopez.
The people in the truck, an infant and his parents, were transported to Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke as a precaution.
The road was closed between Ostiguy Road and David-Bouchard Boulevard. An investigation is underway to establish the causes and circumstances of this accident.
According to the SQ, the road was covered with black ice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 7, 2023.
