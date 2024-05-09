MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man accused of killing two children at Quebec daycare to stand trial in April 2025

    Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources. Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources.
    The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.

    Superior Court Justice Lyne Décarie today set Pierre Ny St-Amand's trial for next April 7 to May 9, but suggested the dates could be moved forward if the schedules of the lawyers in the case open up.

    St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

    In February a Quebec court judge ruled after a preliminary inquiry that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

    The former Laval transit driver will stand trial on two charges of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    The case is scheduled to return to court on June 11.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024. 

