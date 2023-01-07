53-foot truck crashes on Highway 30 on Montreal's South Shore

A truck driver was seriously injured in a spectacular crash on Highway 30 near Chateauguay in the Montérégie region, on Montreal's South Shore.

The man was driving a 53-foot truck when he lost control at about 5 a.m. on Saturday morning while travelling eastbound on Highway 30 near Lery.

"It was a trucker who was driving on Highway 30, first heading east. He went off the road to the left, crossed the median, crossed the westbound lanes and ended up in the right ditch heading west," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Aundrey-Ann Bilodeau.

"Fortunately, he did not collide with any other vehicle. However, the man still had serious injuries."

MODIF [7 janv. 2023 à 8 h 34] Fermeture #A30 entre chemin de la Haute-Rivière, Châteauguay et rue de la Gare, Léry, direction OUESTdétour Chemin de la Haute-Rivière, #R132 et #R205. Accident. https://t.co/DzyetXlofs — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) January 7, 2023

His condition stabilized later in the morning.

The area was to be avoided by motorists as Highway 30 was closed, westbound, between chemin de la Haute-Rivière, in Châteauguay and rue de la Gare, in Léry, for an undetermined period.

"We are talking about a closure that could last a few more hours. First of all, for the collision investigation, which is coming to an end. We will also have to tow the heavy vehicle in question," said Bilodeau.

The truck was carrying a load of batteries. There were no chemical spills other than from the truck's gas tank.

"At first glance, alcohol does not seem to be involved. We will try to determine the reason why this driver went off the road and crossed all the lanes," said Bilodeau.