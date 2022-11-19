21-year-old Quebecer in critical condition after car swerves off road

A young driver was sent to hospital in critical condition Saturday after swerving off a stretch of road near Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, north of Drummondville, Que.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 143, which is also known as Lemire Blvd W at that location.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch. No other vehicles were involved, and there were no passengers.

A police officer from the SQ specialized in collision investigation was called to the area to analyze the scene.

"Several hypotheses are being studied. Steps are being taken to determine if the driver was impaired by alcohol," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

