MONTREAL -- From marijuana, measles and the mucky metro, Montrealers were mortified, miffed and moved by some of the province’s biggest medical stories.

Here are some of the health stories that piqued your interest in Quebec this year:

A call for better organ donation

The son of a Laval couple who ended their lives through medically assisted dying is calling on Quebec to change its organ donation program to increase the amount of donors.

François Boucher and Francine Messier, who were married for 50 years, both suffered from polycystic kidney disease. Though they received transplants as part of their treatment, the couple was still forced to resume dialysis -- soon after which, they chose to die.

Cannabis 2.0 isn’t quite ready yet

Edibles, drinks and extracts are now officially legal in Quebec, but anyone looking to buy them will have to wait until at least Jan. 1.

Officials explain suppliers are working to gather enough product to start selling in the new year, but it will probably be a “limited product offering that will increase progressively over time throughout winter and spring.”

Microbes find a home in the Montreal metro

The Montreal metro is filthy and full of bacteria – but you already knew that, right?

Sylvain Beausoleil, a microbiology teacher at Ahuntsic College, went into the metro and found so much bacteria, it was impossible to count under a microscope. Yuck!

Measles madness hits Montreal

Public health officials were forced to send out several warnings this year about possible measles exposures.

Numerous cases of the infectious disease, which led to several deaths around the world, sparked great debate about whether or not to vaccinate children.

The dangers of vaping

This fall, Quebec and Montreal public health directors confirmed the first vaping-related illness in the province.

A Montreal man in his 50s, who had been vaping since April to quit smoking cigarettes, contracted an acute illness that tests, including X-rays, confirmed were due to vaping.

Cheaper parking in Quebec hospitals

The first two hours of parking will soon be free for anyone going to the hospital, according to Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann.

The proposed reduced parking fee is part of a promise the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) made during its election campaign in 2018.

