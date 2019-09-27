Quebec public health director confirms first vaping-related illness in the province
CTV News Staff, CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 9:19AM EDT
Quebec's public health director has confirmed the first vaping-related illness in the province.
A man in his 50s from the Montreal area was vaping to quit smoking cigarettes, and contracted a lung disease.
Horacio Arruda made the announcement Friday at a news conference on the risks associated with vaping.
The is a developing story that will be updated.
