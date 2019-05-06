

CTV Montreal





For the third time in 2019, public health officials in Montreal are warning doctors and nurses to be on the lookout for a disease that was eradicated in Canada two decades ago.

On Friday the agency said that a person infected with measles had been in frequent contact with an unvaccinated child at a school in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

There are no indications the child contracted measles, but children at the school were offered vaccinations on Friday, and booster shots against the potentially deadly and life-altering disease were offered over the weekend at a neighbourhood CLSC.

That child has been ordered to stay home until the incubation period for measles has ended as a precautionary measure.

According to the notice the unvaccinated woman was exposed to measles during a recent trip to France and was contagious from April 26 to May 4.

During that time the infected person flew from Paris to Montreal, then visited clinics on April 28 and 30, and she also went to a hospital on May 1.

That means it's possible someone else who has not been immunized could show up at hospitals or clinics up to May 25.

Prior cases in Quebec

Measles had been eradicated in Canada in 1998 but has since begun to return to the country, almost always because of international travellers who are not vaccinated.

In January a woman who had travelled to Russia contracted the disease, and officials warned people in Frankfurt, Toronto, and Montreal of possible exposure.

In March an employee at the MUHC Glen site contracted measles and was at work while contagious for several days.

About 20 cases of measles were reported last year in Canada, but there have already been dozens of cases this year, mostly because of unvaccinated people travelling overseas.

More than 1,200 people have died in Madagascar, where more than 115,000 people were infected in March and April.

The measles vaccine is very safe but because of a fraudulent British report from in the 1990s that faked data, vaccination rates have dropped throughout the world.

Highly contagious and dangerous

Measles is one of the most easily spread diseases, with non-immunized people at an 80 percent chance of contracting the disease if they are in the same room as a contagious individual.

It normally takes seven to 14 days to begin showing symptoms; those symptoms include a rash, fever, cough, fatigue, nasal discharge, and white spots in a person's mouth.

It can cause permanent hearing loss, blindness, and the disease kills about one in a thousand.

A person is contagious for four days before a rash appears, and for four days after the rash disappears.