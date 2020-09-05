MONTREAL -- A 20-year-old man suffered injuries to his upper body in a stabbing in Anjou on Saturday afternoon.

According to Montreal police, a 911 call was placed at 4:30 p.m. reporting a person being injured by a knife in a restaurant parking lot on Jarry near the intersection of des Galeries d'Anjou Blvd.

Police found the victim conscious and he was taken to hospital. Police said they do not fear for his life but the victim has not cooperated with the investigation.

A suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

A K9 unit was sent to the scene to aid in the investigation.