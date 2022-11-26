20-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships; one seriously injured

A head-on collision between two vehicles left one man dead, and another seriously injured Friday night in Ascot Corner, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The drivers of a sedan and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided on Route 112 around 8 p.m. for an unknown reason, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

The man behind the wheel of the SUV was also transported to the Sherbrooke hospital for serious injuries, but his life is not in danger, said SQ spokesperson Laura Hervé.

Route 112 had to be closed for a few hours after the accident.