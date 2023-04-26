2 suspects arrested after shooting in LaSalle, no injuries
Montreal police (SPVM) located and arrested two suspects shortly after a shooting in a Montreal apartment building on Tuesday night.
Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on Terrasse des Oblats, near Clément Street in the borough of LaSalle.
The SPVM said that when they arrived on the scene, its officers encountered a woman and two young men who may have been targeted by the gunfire; they were not injured.
Shortly afterwards, not far away, two suspects - aged 21 and 22 - were spotted and taken into custody. The younger of the two is known to the police.
The two young men were taken to an investigation centre where they were to be questioned on Wednesday.
In the meantime, police officers set up a security perimeter around the apartment building where the shooting took place. Dogs from the canine squad, as well as forensic identification technicians, combed the area for clues.
Gunshot impacts were found on the building.
SPVM investigators also met with people in the neighbourhood to try to establish the circumstances of the event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2023.
