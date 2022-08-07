2 separate fights in downtown Montreal leave 2 men stabbed, 1 arrested

Police are investigating after a series of fights on Crescent St. in downtown Montreal on a violent night left two people with stab wounds and another injured.

TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED

Police spokesperson Veronique Comtois said that officers responded after a fight broke out on Crescent St. near Ste. Catherine St., and a citizen reported that someone had a firearm.

Police found a 22-year-old man injured with a sharp object and another 22-year-old man injured with "physical force."

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"According to the first information, the aggression began with multiple individuals," said Comtois.

An airgun was found near the scene of the fight and a suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing as to what started the fight.

BACK ALLEY STABBING

While police were at the scene of the above-mentioned fight, a man approached officers around 3:55 a.m. with a stab wound to the upper body.

"The victim, a 27-year-old man, was injured in an altercation on Crescent street," said Comtois. "The altercation began possibly in a back alley."

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition and, as of Sunday morning, police did not have information on his condition.

The alleged fight happened near the first fight, but Comtois said it seems to be unrelated.

"We will look into it, but it doesn't seem to be," she said. "They are investigated as two separate events."

There were no arrests in that fight, and no other injuries were reported.