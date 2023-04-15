2 pedestrians and 2 drivers injured in Montreal collision

Four people were injured in an incident involving two motorists and two pedestrians Friday afternoon in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called around 3:25 p.m. to a collision near the Decarie Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street intersection.

Upon arrival, patrol officers discovered two injured women, ages 59 and 28. They were transported to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the SPVM.

The drivers of the two vehicles, an 84-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were also transported to hospital. Authorities do not fear for their lives.

A security perimeter was established so investigators could gather more information on the event.

