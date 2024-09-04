2 officers injured after crashing cruiser into stolen vehicle: Montreal police

Two Montreal police (SPVM) officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into an alleged stolen vehicle after a brief car chase.

According to spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin, officers tried to intercept a stolen vehicle at around 5:15 p.m. in Lachine, and the suspect vehicle fled.

"Police had to crash into the stolen vehicle," said Allaire Morin.

The 20-year-old man then fled on foot near 1st Avenue and was apprehended.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was uninjured.

The police operation is ongoing and the sector of road was blocked off while forensic investigators examined the scene.