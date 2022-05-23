2 minors in hospital after stabbing in Longueuil

Two minors are in hospital after a stabbing at Laurier Park in Longueuil.

Officers say the incident happened at 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

The two victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, but their lives are not believed to be in danger.

"We're not having much collaboration from the victims," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police (SPAL).

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the stabbings.