Drug ring dismantled in series of searches by Longueuil police; eight arrested
Tuesday afternoon saw the dismantling of a vast drug distribution network by the Longueuil police department (SPAL), the police force says.
A dozen searches took place in Longueuil, Brossard, Montreal, Mascouche and Sherrington, where tens of thousands of methamphetamine tablets, more than 375 liters of GHB and a 12-gauge weapon were seized.
This represents approximately 75,000 doses of GHB sold on the black market.
Police made eight arrests. They were of men aged between 22 and 55 as well as one 22-year-old woman, said agent Mélanie Mercier, spokesperson for the SPAL.
The suspects were questioned by investigators at the end of the afternoon. They face charges of drug trafficking, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy.
Called the "Mammoth Project," the operation was carried out in collaboration with several police forces, including the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
These 'forever chemicals' may be connected to an increased risk of onset diabetes in middle-aged women: study
Exposure to a common group of chemicals thought to last almost forever may be connected to an increased risk of diabetes for middle-aged women, according to a new study.
Amid strict lockdown, Shanghai firefighters deliver necessities via drone
Amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, local firefighters are using drones to make contactless deliveries of food and other necessities.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated abroad after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
-
These COVID-19 travel rules are still in place and you might not know about them
The rules around travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been dizzying for many over the past two years — and that includes some lesser known requirements still in place.
-
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Atlantic
-
Witnesses in Shubenacadie still feel the effects almost 2 years after the N.S. mass shooting
On the morning of April 19, 2020, Dawn Henneberry knew what she had heard. As a military veteran, she is all too familiar with the distinct sound of gunshots.
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
New Brunswick reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19; cases continue to rise
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
London
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian collision
Two elderly pedestrians were taken to hospital after they were struck by a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon in London, Ont.
-
Self-defence claim made at London, Ont. murder trial
The defence at the murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams began its case Tuesday by saying the accused acted in self-defence four years ago and that he did not intend to kill anyone.
Northern Ontario
-
Indigenous chocolate shop to open in downtown Sudbury
An Indigenous chef who creates edible art is expanding her business in Sudbury.
-
Sault city council looks to tackle low rental vacancy rate
Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said Tuesday the city needs more rental units.
-
Sudbury sommelier to judge International Wine Challenge
A woman from Sudbury who is a wine expert -- or sommelier --is heading to an important overseas event this month.
Calgary
-
'Blood sport:' Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politics
Emails suggesting a former Alberta justice minister hired a political fixer to pull the phone logs of a reporter to trace her sources show how the province's politics has deteriorated, observers say.
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
-
Here's what hosting the World Juniors could mean for Waterloo region
The search to find a new location to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is on – and Waterloo region is in the running.
Vancouver
-
6th wave of COVID-19 sees shift to individual responsibility, doctors say
Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 is seeing a resurgence across the country, representing a sixth wave. One expert in B.C. says this comes amid a transition away from public health orders to individual responsibility.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continue
Months after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.
-
Record overdose deaths prompt more calls for safe drug supply in B.C.
There are calls for urgent action after B.C. recorded yet another record-breaking month for toxic drug overdoses.
Edmonton
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
Police seek fourth suspect in March 'mass shooting event'
Police released new images Tuesday in an effort to identify a fourth suspect involved in a "mass shooting event" at an Edmonton lounge last month.
Windsor
-
'Out of stock on everything': An extremely busy bike season expected amid high gas prices
It’s normal for City Cycling to see a surge in sales each spring, but this year its world hasn’t stopped spinning.
-
Visa inconsistency may separate Ukrainian family, again
Tiffany Frame is concerned for the Ukrainian family she hopes to greet when they arrive in Canada Friday.
-
Small town Essex County elementary school places second in worldwide competition
A grade two class at Centennial Central Public School in Comber is celebrating their recent success placing second in a global competition to define what math means to them.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation calling to reinstate COVID-19 measures in classrooms
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling on the government to immediately reinstate COVID-19 measures in classrooms after wastewater results showed COVID-19 cases increasing dramatically in Saskatoon.
-
'She was a homebody': Six years following Mekayla Bali’s disappearance, family increases reward
Tuesday marks the six year anniversary of Mekayla Bali’s disappearance.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB debating new mask mandate amid sixth wave
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
Gas theft on the rise in Arnprior, Ont.
More than any other spot in the Ottawa Valley, drivers seem to be gassing and dashing in Arnprior.
-
Ottawa police say no increased security presence following Brooklyn shooting
Ottawa police say they are not stepping up security measures in the capital following a mass shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance
More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.